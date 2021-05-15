Press Conference Demanding Release of Bhima Koregaon 16 prisoners….

Spread the love



















Press Conference demanding the immediate release of Bhima Koregaon 16 prisoners in view of the horrifying conditions in Taloja and Byculla jails

This June marks three years since the first arrests were made in the Bhima Koregaon case. 16 eminent people, including activists, intellectuals, academics, lawyers, artists, and journalists are now imprisoned in this case which is a frame-up based on evidence planted through malware. In the meanwhile, even as the legal procedure drags on, the prisoners in Taloja and Byculla jails are facing the most inhuman conditions even as a pandemic is sweeping through the country. It is no exaggeration to say that death is staring them in the face.

We, the families and friends of the Bhima Koregaon (BK) – 16, have decided to address the press to highlight what is going on. Dr. Hany Babu has a severe eye infection and has been diagnosed as Covid positive. Eighty-four-year old Fr. Stan Swamy is suffering from multiple illnesses due to old age and Parkinson’s. Sudha Bharadwaj has been denied hospitalization in spite of her multiple co-morbidities. We are calling this urgent press conference demanding their release, at least in the short term, to avoid the escalating pandemic and ensure adequate medical treatment.

Those who will be addressing the press conference include:  Dr Jenny Rowena, wife of Dr. Hany Babu, Harshali Potdar, activist, Republican Panthers Jatiya Antachi Chalwal, Fr. Joe Xavier, friend of Fr. Stan Swamy, Maaysha, daughter of Adv. Sudha Bharadwaj, Minal Gadling, wife of Adv. Surendra Gadling Members of the press who wish to attend the Zoom Press Conference are requested to register at the following link.

You shall receive a separate email with the link which will let you attend the meeting.

Date: May 15TH, 2021 (SATURDAY) Time: 12 noon onwards

Press ReleaseIssued by : FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF BHIMA KOREGAON 16