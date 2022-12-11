Pressure on Delhi Cong chief to quit after BJP counterpart steps down

The Congress put on its worst-ever performance in the recent MCD polls, winning nine seats only and after BJP’s Delhi President resigned despite his party winning 104 seats, Congress’ Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary is now under pressure to quit too.

Chaudhary has not indicated that he will quit, defending himself by noting that vote percentage of the party has increased, but now senior leaders are talking about responsibility and accountability in both Delhi and Gujarat.

The party’s Gujarat in charge Raghu Sharma has already sent his resignation to party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress in Delhi is on the decline since its 2013 Assembly poll loss and now has zero seats from the city in both the Parliament and the Assembly.

BJP’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta resigned from the post on Sunday, days after his party lost out to the Aam Aadmi Party in the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

He resigned after taking the moral responsibility of the defeat and sources said that his resignation has been accepted. The new acting president will be Virendra Sachdeva.