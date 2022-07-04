Prevention is Better Than Cure! KORWA organizes ‘First Aid Awareness Programme’ at Kelarai Church

Prevention is Better Than Cure! Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA ) in association with India Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada Branch and St Anne Church-Kelarai, Mangaluru organizes “FIRST AID’ Awareness programme ‘ at the Kelarai Church Hall on Sunday, 3 July 2022

Mangaluru: Always Prevention is better than cure. It’s cheaper too. In fact, preventing future illnesses and preventing complications from existing conditions, are vital to the future sustainability of health systems. With many conditions, earlier intervention improves patient outcomes and spares them – and the health system – avoidable illnesses and treatments. Yet less than 3% of health budgets is devoted to prevention. The rest goes on to cure and care. I sometimes think we should refer to healthcare as ‘sick care’ – a system focused on ‘healthcare’ would dedicate itself to preserving good health for as long as possible.

And Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA ) which has doen yeomen services in the past through various health related programmes, like Blood Donation Camps, Medical Camps, etc, and also community service, organized a “FIRST AID’ Awareness Medical Camp’ at the Kelarai Church Hall on Sunday, 3 July 2022 with theme “Prevention is Better Than Treatment! in association with India Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada Branch and St Anne Church-Kelarai, Mangaluru organizes

Looking back at the history of Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA)-Mangaluru, it is a non-profit organization serving as a bridge between donors and local communities. It emerged in the year 2010, with few Founder members with a desire to commence an association in order to effectively serve the people of overseas Indian returnees of the Konkan region. And only to those who are in distress and who have either retired or are jobless and facing various difficulties. Also to serve the under privileged children’s education and medicals needs of Konkan region with no distinction whatsoever on the basis of creed, colour, race, caste, sex or status.

The main objectives of forming KORWA, was to foster a feeling of brotherhood and lend a helping hand to the needy, and become a ray of hope in their life. Many in the past year have benefited from the support of KORWA. For their education and medical needs. KORWA’s small support meant a lot to them, and in doing so KORWA members believed it was a small way of saying “We Care For The Less Fortunate”.

And among the many community projects that they undertake every year, their BIGGEST Annual programme is the ‘Christmas Celebration’ where the true meaning of Christmas “Sharing & Giving” is highlighted by distributing Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids, joined by fun extravaganza, thereby putting miles of smiles on these unfortunate children. And KORWA members have shown their love and care to the underprivileged by offering their help through various sources and community projects.

In November 2021, KORWA had joined with Rotary Club of Mangalore, yet another organization that undertakes various community projects, in organizing a useful project-the ‘FIRST AID TRAINING PROGRAMME’ conducted by KMC Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan- the Karnataka State Secretary for EMERGENCY Medicine Association, India. In March 2022, KORWA in association Indian Red Cross Society -Dakshina Kannada, Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh-Vamanjoor; St Joseph’s Church-Vamanjoor; and Health Commission Unit of Vamanjoor Church organized Blood Donation/Medical Camp & First Aid Training. And now a similar kind of project is organized at St Anne Church-Kelarai in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a English hymn sung by Kelarai parishioners, namely- Ms Arleen D’souza, Ms Glenita D’souza, Miss Reha Vas and Ms Veronica, followed by welcome address by Maxim Pinto- the Secretary of Church Pastoral Committee.The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Fr Joseph Mascarenhas- the Parish Priest of St annes Church-Kelarai; joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely Louis Lobo- Co-Founder and Advisor of Korwa; Lancy Menezes- President of Korwa; Maxim Pinto; and Ms Precilla Monteiro- In-charge of Church Youth activities.

Addressing the nearly 200 parishioners in the audience Fr Joseph Mascarenhas said, “Like it is said that “Prevention is better than cure” we need to take care of our health, and not wait till the last minute. Never neglect when it comes to taking care of our health. It’s sad to note that too many youngsters are dying due to cancer or other health related cases, because of their negligence, bad food habits and consumption of alcohol. When God is the giver of life, we also need to respect and take care of our life. Let us learn more from the medical camp on awareness of first aid”.

“We need to be cautious and take precautions for our health, rather than lose our precious life. Let me give an example-my friend Fr Joseph Lobo, realizing the consequences, took an extremely hot water bath, and after pouring the water on his head, he collapsed of a heart attack. Hot water and blood circulation did not mix well, and also due to his existing health related symptoms. Therefore we need to be cautious when we take precautions. Let our aim be to live happily and healthy until we breathe our last. This medical camp was indeed a great awareness programme, and we need to appreciate the KORWA members for joining with us in this project”.

Following a vote of thanks by Ms Precilla Monteiro, it was a short break time to savour the goodies of a sumptuous breakfast consisting of Sannas, Vada, Sambar meticulously by lady parishioners, and also served with homegrown plantains. The programme was eloquently compered by Ms Gladys Colaco-the coordinator of the programme. Br Alwyn Crasta also graced the occasion.

The First Aid Training programme conducted by Sacith Suvarna-the Director of Youth Red Cross Society -Dakshina Kannada was especially as to how we have to survive a victim who meets with an accident, how fast can we shift the victim by giving necessary first aid training and move him to a nearby higher center for further care and treatment. Suvarna also stressed upon the importance of Cardiac evaluation at initial period ,observing and notice the signs and symptoms and how fast he can be mobilized to higher care centers. He also demonstrated the CPR techniques using a volunteer from the audience. He also briefed upon some of the Common Emergencies which are brought to the hospital Emergency Department. He also gave an insight on how Epilepsy and Stroke patients should be taken care of.

It was a well organized project, actively participated by the parishioners with all the efforts put in by KORWA and their associates in this project. Dev Borem Korum!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :