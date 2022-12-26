Preventive Guidelines to be Followed to Fight Covid-19 as per DK Deputy Commissioner

Mangaluru: In the wake of the recent Covid-19 being spread in a few countries including China, the Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar has issued precautionary guidelines to be followed by the citizens to fight the surge in Covid-19 cases. The DC also directed to take precautionary measures during the New Year celebrations, where the need for wearing of masks has been stressed for those going to shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants, trains, metro trains, airports, and railway stations.

The order stresses the importance of wearing masks for elderly persons who are confined indoors and those who have health issues. The public and social programmes should be conducted outdoors and it would be better if the programme is organised during the day as there are chances of catching a cold during the night weather. The employees of various industrial establishments should make sure that they wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The order also says to avoid overcrowding in any indoor events. The instructions have been given to wear masks in indoor programmes and also maintain social distancing besides taking the precautionary booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine.



