Prez Murmu to inaugurate NeVA project of Gujarat Assembly on Sep 13

Gandhinagar: President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Gujarat on September 13 to inaugurate the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project at the state Assembly.

The NeVA project, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary concept of ‘One Nation, One Application,’ is a significant step toward making the Assembly proceedings entirely paperless.

According to D.M. Patel, the Secretary of the Gujarat Assembly, President Murmu’s visit will also include an address to the legislators. This event is scheduled during the third session of the 15th Assembly, commencing on September 13.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankar Chaudhary extended the invitation to President Murmu to inaugurate the project and deliver a speech in the Assembly.

Patel expressed his gratitude, highlighting the collaborative effort to digitize the Gujarat Assembly under PM Modi’s ambitious initiative of ‘One Nation, One Application.’

The NeVA project aims to actively engage Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in various technology-based processes. MLAs will be equipped with tablets, and comprehensive training has been provided to facilitate their participation in this digital transformation.

