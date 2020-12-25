Spread the love



















Prez, PM Modi greet nation on Christmas



New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

President Kovind expressed hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity, and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ’s teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his Christmas greetings and wrote on Twitter, “May this festival bring peace and harmony to your homes and hearts.”

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.