Prez receives first copy of compendium of Hazari Prasad Dwivedi’s writings



New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday received the first copy of the compendium of writings and essays by Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi ‘Bharatiya Sanskriti Mein Manaveey Jijeevisha’ brought out by the Acharya Hazari Prasad Memorial Trust.

“An excellent philosopher seeking modernism in Indian tradition and traditionalism in modern methods, Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi had explored newer avenues in linguistics, commentary, cultural discourse and essays. He is credited with establishing Sant Kabeer as a great litterateur. Dwivedi spent time with Gurudev Ravindranath Tagore and enriched India’s world of literary heritage by his contributions,” a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In his short message, President Kovind praised Dwivedi’s contribution in popularising Kabeer’s works. He also emphasised on promoting Hindi as the language of mass communication.

Memorial Trust’s Trustee Nupur Pandey, Ratnesh Mishra and Ashok Maheshwari were present on the occasion, the communique said.