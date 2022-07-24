Pride of St Aloysius College Ms Richelle Lasrado Felicitated by Her Alma Mater

Pride of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru Ms Richelle Candice Lasrado Felicitated by Her Alma Mater for Securing No 1 Rank in Indian Residents of June 2022 Session, which is equivalent to All India CA First Rank. Richelle is the FIRST (2019) Batch of Association of B Com -ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountants) at St Aloysius College. ACCA is the global professional accounting body, offering the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification degree to almost 179 countries of the world.



Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans, especially for Kodiyal Roman Catholics, Jesuit priests and Management of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, that a daughter of our soil has brought name and fame to the Coastal Town by securing the No 1 Rank in Indian Residents of June 2022 Session, which is equivalent to All India CA First Rank. Richelle happens to be the FIRST (2019) Batch of Association of B Com -ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountants) at St Aloysius College. The ACCA results were declared on Friday 22 July 2022. It should be noted that she had also secured 1st National Rank and 4th Rank worldwide in Audit and Assurance, in 2019 when she was a Final year BCom-ACCA student at St Aloysius College.

By this achievement, yet another male bastion has been decisively breached. It’s a long-held myth that girls struggle with numbers and finance. Well, try telling that to the Mangalorean lass Richelle who has made history by sweeping the top Rank in this year’s ACCA exam, considered one of the most difficult to clear. What’s more, the pass percentage of girls surpassed that of the boys, and our Kudla girl is one among them. Richelle said she was surprised at her achievement but had always been good with numbers in her academics. “I hope more and more girls will be drawn towards ACCA as a profession,” she added.

Yes, the pride of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and a precious jewel of the Society of Jesus congregation (SJ), she has brought immense pride to the Jesuit priests who have been running the renowned St Aloysius Institution for the last 142 years. And with immense pleasure the Management and staff of her Alma Mater took pride in felicitating Richelle for her awesome achievement and formidable success, being an Ex- Aloysian.

ACCA stands for Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, which is an accounting body based in the United Kingdom. ACCA offers the Chartered Certified Accountant designation and acts as the regulatory body for all the Chartered Certified Accountants. The ACCA course trains the candidate in all aspects of accounting, including Financial Accounting and Management Accounting. ACCA has 233,000 members and 536,000 students across 178 countries.

As per a renowned Chartered Accountant in the City, a large number of girls were getting inclined to ACCA as it was considered a reliable career option. “It offers a very safe and secure position and one is certain to find a good placement and job, either in India, especially abroad. . Also, the number of girls doing well acts as an inspiration for others,” he said. Replying to the felicitations, Ms Richelle said that she remains grateful for all the support she had received from the mentors at St Aloysius College, who boosted her morale even at tough times in her early years of ACCA studies. She advised the students to have interest in what they do and dedicate themselves completely until they achieve their goals. Knowledge and expertise are shared with every student, whoever enters the portals of St Aloysius College.

With such an achievement nationally and Internationally, no doubt, Richelle is an example of a ‘never quit’ attitude and consistently pursued exam after exam without deterring a bit. Her achievement has brought so much glory to her Alma mater and her hometown Mangaluru, and we all should be grateful for her marvellous achievement. It is learnt that ever since the results were out and spread across the city and other places, celebrations have already begun at her home, which is trickling with visitors and phone ringing without a break.

Richelle Candice Lasrado, is the daughter of Felix Joachim Lasrado, who is now retired after working for years in Dubai, and Ms Sylvia Lasrado, a home-maker. She has an elder sister Chrystal, married to Praveen Lobo, settled in Australia). Richelle did her schooling at Lourdes Central School, Bejai, Mangaluru, and then her PU and College at St Aloysius PU College and St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru respectively. Her persistence and perseverance is evident in her success in leaving the portals of St Aloysius institution having equipped herself with values and the vision of St Aloysius ingrained in her heart and mind.

L-R : Joachim Lasrado (Dad), Praveen Lobo (Chrystal’s Husband), Ms Chrystal (Sister), Ms Sylvia Lasrado ( Mom) , and Richelle Lasrado

A short felicitation programme was held in the St Aloysius College Board Room, which began with a prayer invoking God’s blessing by Ms Elvita and Ms Jacintha, both college office staff, followed by the welcome address and introduction of Richelle by Dr Zeena D’souza, the HoD of Professional Batches of Commerce. The felicitation speech was delivered by Dr Manuel Tauro, the Dean, Faculty of Commerce Department. Following the felicitation ceremony, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College speaking a few words of wisdom said the College was proud of Richelle’s achievement, and she can always look forward to any support and encouragement from the institution in her future career.

In her speech of appreciation, Richelle said “I owe my success to God and to my family, and my mentors at St Aloysius College. I always had a passion for ACCA and I think I made the right choice taking up that course. Even though it was a tough course but with a strong determination and commitment towards the subject, I made it to the top. Once you take up ACCA, you should never give up and success will surely be yours. I am elated and overwhelmed for acing the ACCA exam with the top ranks nationally and internationally”.

Dr Denis Fernandes, a faculty at the college proposed the vote of thanks. Registrar of College Dr Alwyn D’sa, Directors and Deans of various Blocks, members of the Commerce faculty, among other college officials graced the occasion, and expressed their compliments. Here are the excerpts from a short interaction with Richelle :

Q : How tough is attempting ACCA assessments?

A: ACCA is a challenging course but with hard work and determination one can definitely clear it. Even though the ACCA examinations are really tough, they are achievable. Hard work and consistency are the keys to finishing any mission.

Q : Any specific reason you opted to take up ACCA?

A: Accounting has always been my interest and with a little research I learnt that this course can open doors to the best and most interesting roles all over the world.

Q : How can current ACCA aspirants achieve success?

A: There is no shortcut. All you need is hard work, determination and seeking guidance when required.

Q : Who do you attribute your success in bagging the top rank in ACCA?

A: I’ve worked hard to achieve this but it would’ve not been possible without my strong support system.

Q : What do you have to say about the teaching & Training that you got at St Aloysius College?

A: The faculty and staff at St Aloysius College have been super supportive right from the start. Their teaching methodology is great and has helped me achieve this milestone. The lecturers have always ensured we get the right training and guidance.

Q : What are the scopes of getting a good job after passing the ACCA exam?

A: There is a good scope of getting placed in reputed MNCs as employers across the globe seek out ACCA professionals.

Q: Whom do you thank for your success in ACCA exams?

A: Firstly I thank God for all the blessings I’ve received. I’m grateful to the faculty, teachers and management of St Aloysius and ISDC for providing me with good training, support and guidance. This would not have been possible without them. I would also like to thank my family for all their love, inspiration and moral support and my lovely friends who have been with me through thick and thin. the family was the major support and inspiration throughout thick and thin. Special thanks to my dad for the education, training and motivation he provided that eventually ensured my success.

Q: What would be your message to students who aspire to be ACCA professionals?

A: ACCA is a globally recognised and respected qualification. Set your goal and stay committed and success will follow. You should work hard, no extra tuitions are required whereas practice along with “Focused studies” is the most crucial aspect one needs to ace the tough exam. A strong grip on the topics is required to pass the ACCA subjects.

Since the day of her BIG achievement, Richelle and her parents have been getting numerous calls complimenting her success, followed by many felicitations for her achievement, but the most prestigious and memorable felicitation/honour among all these was the one given by the management, teachers and staff of her Alma Mater-St Aloysius College, Mangaluru-which she will remember for the rest of her life.

When a student achieves BIG either in academics, sports or cultural events, it is indeed a PRIDE for the institution, and also makes the student proud for bringing name and fame to the institution- and here is Richelle, as an example. Even though the felicitation programme was simple, it meant a lot for the school management, teachers and staff- and above all to Ruth and her parents, who were beaming with pride sitting in the first in the audience.

And the time Richelle believed that this was her field, She was for ACCA and she is evidenced right. No doubt that she has the determination to achieve great things for the nation and she is an empowered girl, a role model to all the girls in society. “Success means having the courage, the determination, and the will to become the person you believe you were meant to be,” said George Sheehan, and Richelle has blossomed forth to bring love, justice and freedom to the people by pursuing her further goal.

Getting felicitated by the institution where she studied is a memorable one that will be cherished for a lifetime. No doubt ACCA is a tough course, but Richelle with her efforts and coming out in flying colours is amazing and should be commended. ACCA needs 100% focus, determination and commitment, and Richelle securing the No 1 Rank proves she is the BRIGHTEST and BEST in the Country. Credit should also go to her Alma Mater, and the teachers who moulded her to achieve success in her career.

Ruth is no doubt a MASTERPIECE and will be a BRAND AMBASSADOR of her Alma Mater-St Aloysius College. Like it is said, “Do It Like Beckham (David Beckham, English football (soccer) player who gained international fame), Let’s say here “DO IT LIKE RICHELLE!’, who has gained fame for her BIG achievement.

TEAM MANGALOREAN extends best wishes and congratulations to Ms RICHELLE CANDICE LASRADO on her BIGGEST achievement. You Go Girl!