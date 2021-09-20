Spread the love



















Priest accused of forcing conversion on UP family

Kanpur: Scores of Hindu activists in Kanpur have accused a priest and his associates of forcibly converting members of a family to Christianity.

The activists created a ruckus on Sunday and alleged that the priest was misguiding and converting a man’s wife and daughters to Christianity.

The Chakeri police has taken the priest into custody and is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, group of people belonging to the Christian community, also reached the police station on getting information about the incident and accused police of partisan approach. They also accused the cops of misbehaving with the priest.

According to reports, Gulab Varma, a resident of Kazi Khera of Lal Bangla area, alleged that a few months ago, a Christian priest and his associates had forced his wife and his two daughters to convert to Christianity, in lieu of monetary and other benefits.

“Now my wife is pressuring me too to convert to Christianity because of which there are disputes in the family,” Varma said.

Varma, apparently, informed the local Hindu activists about the conversions in his family and sought their help. The activists reached the spot and created a ruckus on Sunday.

Inspector Chakeri police station, Madhur Mishra, said both the parties were brought to the police station for questioning.

“Further action will be taken after due investigation,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...