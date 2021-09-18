Spread the love



















Priest arrested on charges of religious conversions in Bihar



Patna: A priest from Bihar’s Supaul district was arrested for his alleged involvement in religious conversions on Saturday.

The alleged priest Ravi Gupta is a native of Belhi village under Rajeshwari police station in Supaul district. He had recently converted to Christianity. He was nabbed by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The VHP members alleged that Ravi Gupta was involved in the conversion of 30 families from Hinduism to Christianity in his native village. He was nabbed in adjoining Kanjara village while he was allegedly influencing people for conversion.

The VHP members handed over Ravi Gupta to the police.

“We have received information about religious conversions in Kanjara village, accordingly, a team reached there and brought the alleged person to the police station. Further investigation is underway,” said Ramashankar Kumar, SHO of Rajeshwari police station.

In a statement to the police, Ravi Gupta said: “I was having serious health issues when I was a Hindu. Then, I accepted Christianity and worshipped Jesus Christ, I recovered from serious illness.”

A week ago, three cases of alleged religious conversion surfaced before the police in Supaul and Madhepura district. A person named Shyam Sundar Mandal from Madhepura district was arrested on similar charges.

Besides, there was a case of a woman being allegedly held captive for two months and being forced to eat beef in Bhipura village in Supaul district. The fourth incident took place in Pipra Khurd village in Saraigarh block when 20 to 25 families were reportedly lured by unidentified persons to convert to Christianity.

