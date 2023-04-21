Priest suspended in Kerala after being named in sexual misconduct case

A senior priest of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Ernakulum district has been suspended after he was taken into custody by the Kerala Police for alleged sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old girl.



The complaint was registered at the Oonukal police station near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulum district. An official attached to the police station confirmed that priest Shemuvon Ramban (77) has been taken into custody.

The complaint was registered at the Oonukal police station near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulum district. An official attached to the police station confirmed that priest Shemuvon Ramban (77) has been taken into custody.

The incident of alleged sexual misconduct by the priest took place earlier this month, which came to light after the girl drew the attention of the local Child Welfare Committee. The Committee reported the matter to the police, who then took the case forward.

Following the registration of a complaint, the Church took cognisance of the matter and suspended the senior priest from all duties with immediate effect.

