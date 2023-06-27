Prime Minister calls on President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President’s office said, tweeting a photograph of the meeting.

Though the purpose of the meeting could not be known, it is the Prime Minister’s first meeting with the president after returning from his state visits to the US and Egypt.

