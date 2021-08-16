Spread the love



















Prime Minister interacts with Indian Olympic contingent



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the Indian athletes who competed in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympic at his residence over breakfast here on Monday.

India recorded its best-ever medal tally in Tokyo, winning a total of seven medals — one gold, two silver, and four bronze.

After India’s historic performance in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi had invited the Indian contingent for the Independence Day function at Red Fort on Sunday.

Modi and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shared some lighter moments over breakfast. The Prime Minister also shared ice-cream with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist shuttler P.V. Sindhu, as promised before the Olympics.

The men’s hockey team, which an Olympic medal after 41 years, presented the Prime Minister with an autographed hockey stick.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind had hosted a ‘high tea’ for the Indian Olympic contingent at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was also present on the occasion.

On Sunday, during his Independence Day speech from the rampart of Red Fort, Modi had lauded the performance of the Indian athletes and and said that the country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

