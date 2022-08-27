Prime Minister Modi to Dedicate MRPL’s Two Landmark Projects to the Nation

Mangaluru: Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi will be dedicating to nation MRPL’s two landmark projects. Inauguration will be done during PM’s visit to Mangalore on 2nd September 2022. These projects are BS VI upgradation project which is executed at a cost of Rs 1829 Crores inside the MRPL premises and a 30 Million Liters per day Desalination Plant executed at a cost of Rs 677 Crores located at 14.5 Acres of land in TannirBhavi beach.

BS-VI upgradation project of MRPL is crucial for meeting the Visionary environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. This project produces ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with Sulphur content less than 10 PPM). As part of this project, ONGC MRPL has set up one new FCCU Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU), Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) and Nitrogen Plant. The Consultant for the project was Engineers India Limited (EIL). The Licensor for FGTU was M/s Axens, Licensor for SRU was EIL and Licensor for Nitrogen Plant was M/s Linde.

The entire system is under operation producing environment-friendly BS-VI fuels. These cleaner fuels support the Government of India’s vision of achieving the larger goals of the nation to preserve our environment for future generations.



The Desalination Plant has a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and the capacity can be enhanced to 70 MLD. The Plant converts seawater into the water required for the Refinery processes. The plant runs on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology. Consultant for the project: M/s Fichtner Consulting Engineers (India) Private Limited. The project has been executed and is fully functional. Availability of desalination water ensures smooth running of the refinery throughout the year. This uninterrupted supply of precious hydrocarbons plays a vital role in fulfilling the honourable Prime Minister of India’s vision “AtmaNirbhar Bharath”.

Issued by Dr Rudolph Noronha

General Manager (Corporate Communication)

Like this: Like Loading...