Principal among two held for organising arms training camp at Assam school



Guwahati: Assam’s Darrang Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for organising a weapons training camp at a school in Mangaldai town.

The camp was allegedly organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal at the Maharishi Vidyamandir School.

Those arrested included school principal Hemant Payeng and employee Ratan Das.

The action by the police came following the instructions of state police chief G.P. Singh.

According to sources, a few more persons linked with the case could be nabbed soon.

Sharing the school administration’s stand on the issue, Maharshi Vidyamandir’s proprietor, former state minister Jayanath Sharma said that a person named Abhijit Ghosh on behalf of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal had sent a letter to the school saying that they want to organise a yoga training camp. Ghosh in his letter also mentioned that awareness lessons on de-addiction will be given in the camp, Sharma claimed.

“Naturally, there should be no objection to yoga training camps. Besides, education about drug de-addiction is good. So the school authorities agreed to their request. But after knowing the real facts, a letter was sent to the police superintendent of Darrang,” said Sharma, a four-time MLA of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

“The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has misled the school authorities and given weapons training. We have also filed a complaint against Abhijit Ghosh,” he added.

The incident triggered a row between the Opposition and the ruling BJP. Besides, there is a difference of opinion within the BJP over the incident.

According to state Irrigation Minister Jayant Malla Baruah, arms training “can be given to protect one’s own religion”.

“Many temples in this country have suffered due to lack of protection. Mughals, British, and Pathans attacked various times…,” he said.

The minister feels that it is “not a crime if Hindus are trained to use weapons for their own protection”.

However, his colleague in the Cabinet, Pijush Hazarika said: “What has happened is not good. The law will take its own course.”

The state BJP chief Bhavesh Kalita said: “Pravin Togadiya’s outfit has no relation with the Bajrang Dal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.”

Meanwhile, state Congress President Bhupen Bara condemned the incident and said: “A minister is supporting weapons training in the school premises. It seems that the government has failed to protect the temple. That is why guns are being handed over to the youth.”

