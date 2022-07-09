Prior to Bakrid Police hold Route March as Precaution of Avoiding Untoward Incidents

Mangaluru: In order to maintain law and order situation in the city in view of Bakrid festival taking place on Sunday 10 July 2022, Mangaluru Commissionerate police undertook route march through various roads of the city on Saturday, 9 July. Route march was also held in Moodbidri, Ulla, Surathkal, among police station limits.

The city police were accompanied by Karnataka State Reserve Police, City Armed Reserve police and ‘Vajra’ police, Home Guards contingent in the march past. Nearly 200-250 police took part in each location, except it was less in Moodbidri.

Prior to the Bakrid feast, some instructions have been issued by the district administration, duly warning people against illegally slaughtering camels, cows etc and also unauthorized transportation on the occasion of Bakrid . No one is allowed to violate guidelines issued on these matters by the government, and the people who find incidents of law violation, unauthorized transportation of cattle etc cannot take law into their hands. They have to pass information to police officials concerned.

Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner, Dr K V Rajendra, said that police will arrange for barricades at leading prayer centres and take other steps as necessary to streamline smooth movement of traffic. He asked tahsildars of the taluks to convene peace meetings if found necessary towards celebrating the festival in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Meanwhile as per the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cow Bill 2020 which makes slaughtering any cattle, except buffaloes aged 13 and over, a serious offense, on the occasion of the Islamic festival of Bakri Eid, the Karnataka government has urged district authorities to keep a careful check on cow slaughter throughout the state, and a new law is being implemented ahead of Eid.

In a statement released it has advised the Muslim community to refrain from offering animals as a sacrifice. The ministry has issued a warning that anyone found sacrificing livestock during Bakri Eid this weekend will face the full force of the law. “Police and animal husbandry officials have been instructed to maintain strict vigil across the state to make sure the new law is strictly followed. A close watch will be maintained at borders (with neighboring states) to ensure cattle are not transported,” it stated

The government has established a task force to carry out the new rule, which permits the killing of only buffaloes older than 13 years old that have been deemed suitable for human consumption and slaughter by officials in charge of animal husbandry. Reportedly, a campaign opposing the sacrifice of livestock during Bakri Eid has already been initiated by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Their cadres have been instructed to monitor the movement of livestock to other southern states as well.

Muslims in Karnataka have also been warned that if they sacrifice livestock, they risk legal repercussions. Muslim clerics have directed all mosques and Muslim organisations to inform the public about the need to rigorously adhere to the new anti-cattle killing rule. Since the new regulation came into effect, a number of people have been detained for selling beef in the state.