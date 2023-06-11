Priority will be given to Maintain Law and Order in DK – Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mangaluru: “It is a matter of pride to be the in-charge minister of DK district. I have been associated with the Dakshina Kannada district since I joined the Youth Congress. If the local MLA becomes the In-charge minister of any district, it will be easy to understand the problems of the district. But since U T Khader is now the speaker, I have been given this responsibility. We will give priority to maintaining law and order in Dakshina Kannada district. Police officers should work with integrity. It is the duty of the district administration and the Police department to work impartially to maintain law and order in the district”, said the District Minister In-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao during his visit to Mangaluru on June 11.

Addressing the media persons at the Circuit House, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Dakshina Kannada district will be developed with the cooperation of the people. During the Rainy season, development work will be on hold. The district administration should take all the necessary measures to tackle any situation during the rainy season and the government will provide all the necessary support. Next week, I will hold a review meeting in the district with all the government officials and the people’s representatives”.

Commenting on the dominance of private buses in DK district, Minister Rao said, “When we announced free travel for women, many people criticized the move and said that Congress is just making announcements of such schemes. But we have acted on our promises. Many have requested to extend this scheme with private buses. But this scheme is limited to government buses only”.

District Congress President Harish Kumar, MLA Ashok Rai former MLA J R Lobo, KPCC general secretary Padmaraj and others were also present.

