Priortise completion of Ganga Expressway: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to priortise completion of Ganga Expressway by December 2024, well ahead of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in 2025.

The under-construction 594-km-long road aims to connect Allahabad with Meerut.

According to an official spokesman, the chief minister, while reviewing the progress of the ongoing development projects launched by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said that the construction of the expressways and other public facilities should be made the top priority.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure that the construction work of expressways is completed within schedule without compromising on quality.

“All district magistrates should regularly review the progress of the construction of the expressways. There should not be any hindrance in the construction work. The district magistrates should keep the UPEIDA as well as the CM Office in the loop about the construction work,” he said.

“The state is developing industrial clusters along the expressways. A better investment climate has been developed in the state. The success of the UP Global Investors’ Summit is before us. Besides, a sufficient land bank is available in the state to cater to the investment proposals/MoUs worth Rs 33.5 lakh crore. In this backdrop, the expressways should be patrolled regularly and the arrangement of ambulance services and cranes should also be ensured,” he said.

The chief minister also pointed out how the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways are contributing to the development of the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The development of eastern Uttar Pradesh has gained unprecedented speed with the Purvanchal Expressway. Public facilities should be developed along the expressway and ATMS should also be started,” he directed.

