Spread the love



















Prisoners Attack Case! 4 Cases Filed on Accused & 20 Inmates Shifted to Other Prisons

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, a fight that erupted during breakfast time at the district sub-jail here on Sunday 25 April , which had resulted in injuries to two prison inmates. In the attack, a robbery-accused under-trial identified as Sameer allegedly assaulted an inmate named Ansar using a spoon and other kitchen utensils, and also injured yet another inmate named Zainuddin. While Ansar suffered injuries on arm and leg, Zainuddin suffered injuries on shoulders and back.

Sameer was arrested and lodged in prison in connection with a robbery case in Panambur in July 2020, while Ansar and Zainuddin were arrested and jailed in connection with the dacoity case in Moodbidri.

Both the injured were admitted to the district Wenlock Hospital. City police commissioner Shashi Kumar, who had visited the prison, took to task the prisoners who were involved in the attack. Addressing the media persons on 26 April at the Police Commissioner’s Conference hall, N Sahshi Kumar said, “Sameer who was involved in attempt-to-murder and robbery cases, has assaulted Ansar and Zainuddin in the morning on 25 April during breakfast time. While jail staff tried to prevent the attack, Sameer attacked them too, and he was shifted to a separate barrack”.

He further said “After the incident, I along with the staff visited the spot. When he was called for inquiry, he misbehaved by hurling things at police officials, where a few jail staff sustained minor injuries. Sameer has a habitual tendency of attacking cops, and has been also prompting other inmates to create such nuisance. Four cases have been registered under Section 307 and other sections against Sameer, which include assault on the under-trial prisoners, attacking jail staff, attempting to assault investigating police officers etc”.

“It is learnt that the accused had used carom board frame, tube light (crush and use the powder of the tube light in attack) and other things for use during the attack. He was produced before the judge on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody. About 20 inmates have been shifted to different jails in Dharwad, Belagavi, and Shivamogga. Further police custody will be taken for investigation”, added the police commissioner. DCP Vinay Gaonkar was present during the press meet.



