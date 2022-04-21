PRISONERS Turn GARDNERS! Jail Inmates Turn Jail Land into a Vegetable Garden

Mangaluru: Turning Jail Land into a Vegetable Garden-that’s right! It looks like the Mangaluru District Prison is going GREEN, with a bunch of Inmates/Prisoners have turned the large prison land into a VEGETABLE GARDEN. A large portion of the vacant prison land is being used to raise fruit and vegetable gardens. Scenic, green and verdant District Prison on Jail Road in the City is buzzing on hot and humid days, where Men in their uniforms, some of them bare-chested, are busy working on vegetable gardens, getting the produce ready for their prison kitchen. Extra vegetables are put up for sale.

A group of inmates at the prison have been engaged by jail authorities for the purpose after taking into account their conduct and behaviour. While brinjal, ladies finger and different varieties of greens are already being grown, the latest additions are tomatoes, green chillies, cucumbers, ash gourds, and spinach. They have also planted around 100 saplings of bananas, and the varieties of Vegetables are being grown in the open area in the women’s barrack. It is learnt that select inmates have been nurturing their green thumb by cultivating several vegetables, varieties of bananas and fruits.

Sources reveal that two months ago, the inmates of Mangaluru District Prison planted seeds of radish in the vacant plot and now it has now grown and started yielding radish, which has been used since last a few days for lunch at the prison. Radish is among the vegetables being grown in the vacant portion of land, which was earlier a barrack. Following construction of the new barrack, the land remained disused and shrubs had grown, and now that area is yielding fruits and veggies.

It is learnt that it was the initiative of Superintendent of Prisons B.T. Obaleshappa who went ahead in trimming/clearing the wildly grown shrub area in order to level the land. Apart from radish, the inmates and personnel are growing other popular vegetables used in Kudla. Following training by retired Assistant Horticultural Officer Jagannath, some inmates have started preparing saplings of arecanut. The inmates have also prepared saplings of ornamental plants and of Royal Palms. The inmates have also continued with preparing artificial garlands following training conducted by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP). They are also preparing semi handicraft items by joining carved wooden pieces following training by K. Narendra Shenoy from Lamin Frame Gallery. As many as 40 inmates have been provided the skill of garland making, saplings preparation and preparation of semi handicraft items.

The prison Superintendent points out that the aim of the facility is not to make profits but to help the men under their care to dream of a better tomorrow with the help of livelihood skills. Nevertheless, for several of the inmates, the main dictum here seems to be ‘work is worship’. The aim is to empower the inmates with skills to earn a living once they are released. So all of them undergo training in one skill or the other. Instead, for most of the men here, there is the serenity of acceptance, hope of rehabilitation and the fact that the open prison is a halfway measure between incarceration and freedom. Although liberty is just a few yards away, the men seem to resist its pull to enjoy their hard-won liberties within the institution and harvest the fruits of their labour.

It turns out there’s a pretty vibrant movement of prison vegetable gardens that provide inmates with satisfying work, marketable skills and fresh food to eat. It is nice to note that the prison authorities are encouraging inmates to produce their own food inside the walls. Initiatives like these, apparently, gardening behind bars seems to help people steer clear of crime once they get out.