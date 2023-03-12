Prithviraj, Shreyasi, miss out in Mixed Trap as Doha Shotgun World Cup concludes

New Delhi: India’s Trap Mixed Team pairing of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh shot well, but still missed out on a shot at a medal, as the year’s second ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage concluded in Doha, Qatar.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi shot a combined 142 out of 150 in qualification, a point less than the bronze-medal-match qualifying score of 143, attained by Turkey and Poland. They eventually finished sixth and India with just the sole Prithviraj Tondaiman men’s trap bronze, as USA topped the tally with three golds.

Prithviraj and Shreyasi needed to be among the top four in the 24-team Trap Mixed Team field. They remained in contention till 100-targets but rounds of 23-each in the final set of 50-targets, pegged them back. Team USA comprising William Hinton and Alicia Kathleen Gough beat Kuwait’s Talal Alrashidi and Sarah Alhawal 6-0 in the gold medal match to claim the title. Poland won bronze.

The ISSF World Cup bandwagon moves to India next where the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is scheduled in Bhopal from March 20.

