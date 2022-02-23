Private Bus Catches Fire in Manipal

Manipal: A Private bus caught fire near the tiger Circle in Manipal during the early hours on February 23. The incident occurred around 4:30 am.

According to sources, a private bus travelling from Bellary to Udupi caught fire near the tiger Circle in Manipal. The fire first started near the driver’s Cabin. The driver raised the alarm and deboarded all passengers safely before the bus got completely engulfed in flames. No passengers on board the bus were injured.

The Manipal Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.