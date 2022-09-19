Private Bus Driver & Conductor Arrested for Causing Death of PUC Student

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, on 7 September 2022, Yashraj, aged 16, a First-year Computer science student of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru who was travelling in a private bus Reg No KA19 AA 0833, from Ullal Masthikatte NH66, fell out of it at Adam Kudru and suffered critical head injuries. Yashraj, who was standing on the footboard, and the bus which was travelling at a high speed, when it stopped near Adam Kudru, right after the Netravati Bridge, Yashraj was thrown out of the bus and was critical with head injuries. He was quickly rushed to Indiana Hospital, and even though he was in ICU under treatment, for a week he was declared BRAIN DEAD due to his internal head injuries on 13 September.

16-year-old YASHRAJ

In a kind gesture, his grieving parents had decided to donate his organs for a good cause. Yashraj was the son of Ullal Mastikatte residents Tyagaraj, a restaurant owner in Ullal and Ms Mamata, a teacher at Joyland School in the City. On 14 September, a Team of doctors arrived from Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru to carry on with the process of Organ Harvesting/Transplanting. His organs were donated to a hospital in Bengaluru, Manipal and Indiana Hospital.

Bus Driver Karthik Shetty (L) and Conductor Dhamsheer

Now following investigation, the bus driver and conductor have been arrested for their negligence and carelessness. The arrested bus driver has been identified as Karthik R Shetty (30), a resident of Kuppepadavu, and conductor Dhamsheer (30), a resident of Amblamogaru, and cases have been booked under the section IPC 279, 336, 304 and both were produced before the court.

