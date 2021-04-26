‘Private Buses Will Not Operate from 28 April-11 May ‘- Dilraj Alva-President of DKBO

Spread the love



















‘Private Buses Will Not Operate from 28 April-11 May ‘- Dilraj Alva-President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association

Mangaluru: In the wake of Chief Minister Yediyurappa imposing lockdown for 14-days starting Tuesday 27 April night, Private bus operators who initially had planned to shut services during the weekend curfew, are now mulling to stop operating till the end of the new lockdown which was announced today. In the view of the government closing down all non-essential commercial activities and imposing hefty fines for not adhering to the 50% occupancy rule on buses, the private bus owners mull halting operations till May 11.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dilraj Alva, the President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association said, “It is nothing but complete lockdown and goes against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said about being cautious on imposing lockdown. The association has already decided not to operate buses during the forthcoming 14-days lockdown, because the government move to close down all non-essential commercial establishments has left us (bus owners) with no choice. When the government is allowing people to come out only between 6 am -10 am, it will be hard for us to earn any income since there will be not many people traveling”.

Dilraj Alva- President of Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association

“When there is no routine commercial activity and people are forced to remain home, there is no need to operate buses during these lockdown days. Operators have already decided to stop services starting 28 April. Also the government, which has mandated 50% occupancy on buses, has not waived or given concession in road tax. Operators are already overburdened with loan EMIs and increasing cost of inputs and the latest move will drive them to penury. The daily savings under the existing operating conditions itself does not cross Rs 1,000 from which an operator has to bear other expenses, including EMI payment and insurance premium”, added Alva.

Dilraj further said, “For the timing until lockdown ends, we want to surrender permits so that we can avoid payment of tax at least. Added to these woes, operators are being penalized for carrying more than 50% of the sanctioned capacity in buses. Does the government make good operational losses? Last year during the pandemic/lockdown we had made many requests, but the government did not respond to the plea for tax concession or waiver. In the present circumstances, it is difficult to continue operations as owners do not even recover the cost of diesel. The government which wants no inconvenience to the public did not give any via media to private operators while it supports road transport corporations in a big way”.

In conclusion, I fully agree with Dilraj Alva, because when they are not making sufficient income from operating the buses under the present circumstances, and also that the government is not considering any tax concession or waiver, it is the right decision made by the bus operators in stopping the services, until the government realizes the hardship faced by the bus operators, and also their drivers and conductors.