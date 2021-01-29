Spread the love



















Private schools should collect only 70 pc of last year’s fee: K’taka Edu Min Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru, (UNI): It was a big relief to the parents, who have been exploited by private school management demanding huge fees, as the Karnataka government has fixed payment of only 70 per cent of the tuition fees paid last year.

Disclosing this to newsmen after a meeting, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said, “it is applicable to all schools, including Central, State, Aided and unaided. No development fees should be collected this year and if an excess fee was paid by any parent the excess amount should be adjusted in the next year’s fees.”

He said he was not under any kind of pressure from the private institutions, since the financial conditions of the institutions which were not good compared to last year and everyone under the crisis due to covid-19 besides some of the institutions unable to pay the teachers salaries, he added.