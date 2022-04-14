Priya Lal to play leading lady in ‘Gentleman 2’



Chennai: Actress Priya Lal is to play the second female lead in Tamil film producer K T Kunjumon’s much-awaited upcoming film ‘Gentleman 2’.

Taking to Twitter, the producer posted a picture of him welcoming the actress with a flower and said, “The enthusiastic Priyaa Lal will be another lead actress in our Mega movie ‘Gentleman2’.”

Nayantharaa Chakravarthy, who has acted in over 30 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as a child artiste, will be making her debut as the lead actress in the film.

As a child artiste, Nayantharaa Chakravarthy has acted with several top stars including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer ‘Kadhalan’ and the Vineeth and Abbas-starrer ‘Kadhal Desam’, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with ‘Gentleman’.

After a long break, he has now returned to producing films and is looking to make a comeback with ‘Gentleman 2’

Music director MM Keeravani, who is known for having scored music for pan-Indian blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, has been roped in to score music for the film.