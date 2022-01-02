Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks action against person behind Bulli Bai app



New Delhi: Months after the derogatory “Sulli Deals” app, another app called “Bulli Bai” has appeared that targets women of a particular religion on code hosting platform – GitHub. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday sought action against those who demean women.

She said, “I had raised the issue of ‘Sulli Deals’, which was trying to target women of a particular religion. I had raised it in July and then in another letter on September 7 but got a response in November that they will take action and only the sites were blocked then and now the ‘Bulli Deals’ have surfaced.”

She demanded that action should be taken against the perpetrators of the crime so that this would not be repeated, as it leads to mental harassment of women whose names and pictures are used without any authorisation.

“Bulli Bai” popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, being used with derogatory content.

“Bulli Bai” was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, which displays picture of a self-proclaimed “Khalistani supporter”, and saying women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the matter is with Mumbai Police and the culprit should be arrested at the earliest.

Mumbai Police said that they were looking into the matter and were taking legal opinion to lodge the case under relevant section of the IPC.

When “Sulli Deal” appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons. However, no arrests were made and the culprits are still at large.