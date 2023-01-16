Priyanka Gandhi declaring herself as a leader shows the plight of Congress-CM Bommai

Hubballi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Congress Party has reached such a situation Priyanka Gandhi claims herself as the leader of the party.

He told reporters at the airport on Monday that they don’t have any objection to her coming to Karnataka but she has claimed herself as the leader in the advertisement. The women of Karnataka are not ready to make her the leader. So, Priyanka has made a self-proclamation as a leader.

On Congress Party making a separate budget for women, the CM said the Congress Party knows well that it will not come to power in the State because of which they are ready to give any assurance.

Asked about the Congress Party termed the ongoing Rashtriya Yuva janotsava as ‘Vinashotsava’, Bommai said the statement shows the mindset of the Congress leaders who are seeing the dream of the destruction of the party. Those leaders don’t know how to appreciate the good things. Their language, thinking, and behaviour have changed and started talking very meanly about the development of the State. This indicates their frustration. So, there is no need to give so much importance to such statements.