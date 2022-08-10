Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid for second time



New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that she has tested positive for Covid infection for the second time in two months.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols,” she said in a tweet.

The Congress general secretary had also tested positive for the virus in June. On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also tested positive.

“I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care,” Kharge had tweeted.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,047 fresh Covid infection with 54 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

