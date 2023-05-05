Priyanka Gandhi to Address Election Rally in Mulki on May 7

Mangaluru: “AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will come to Mulki on May 7, to address the party workers at a public meeting to be held at 1 pm”, said MLC Manjunath Bhandary during a press meeting held at Hotel Ocean Pearl here, on May 5.

Addressing the media persons Bhandary said, “The party workers and leaders requested Priyanka Gandhi to come to Dakshina Kannada for campaigning. She has consented and will speak at a public meeting at 1:00 pm on May 7 at Kolnad, Mulki. After becoming the General Secretary of AICC, Priyanka is visiting Dakshina Kannada for the first time. I have been given the responsibilities of 13 constituencies. For the past six months, we are working for Congress’s victory in Karnataka”.

DCC President Harish Kumar, CWC Member Dr Ajay Kumar Bhandary, AICC Spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra and KPCC General Secretary Padmaraj R were also present.

