Spread the love



















Priyanka heads to deceased farmer’s home in UP



Lucknow: The post-death ritual (Terahvin) of Navneet Singh, the farmer who died in the Republic Day violence in Delhi on January 26, is all set to turn into a major show of political strength in Rampur on Thursday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left Delhi and will be reaching Rampur, the home of Navneet Singh, around noon.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu will join Priyanka with a convoy of around 50 vehicles.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, accompanied by other SP leaders, is also reaching Rampur to offer condolences to the family of the deceased farmer.

Navneet Singh, 24, a resident of Dibdiba village in Vilaspur tehsil, died after his tractor reportedly overturned during the Republic Day violence in Delhi.