Priyanka says impossible to fight Covid without door-to-door vaccine delivery



New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the government for celebrating Vaccination Day on April 12 and claimed that the vaccination rate was down by 82 per cent within 30 days.

She also said that it is impossible to fight coronavirus without delivering the vaccines door to door.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Vadra, who is also in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Congress, said, “India is the biggest manufacturer of vaccines. BJP celebrated vaccine day on April 12 but did not make arrangements for vaccines and within 30 days vaccination rate was down by 82 per cent. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji went to vaccine industries and got his picture clicked.”

“Why did his government order the vaccines in January 2021? US and other countries ordered for vaccines with Indian government much earlier. Who will take responsibility of the same? It is impossible to fight Covid-19 without delivering the vaccines door to door,” she said in another tweet.

Her remarks came on the day when India recorded 4,205 deaths in 24 hours, the highest in a single day so far, with 3.48 lakh Covid cases.

Several states have red-flagged the shortage of vaccines to the central government.