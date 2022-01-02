Priyanka sends gifts to Dalit bangle maker

Firozabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent a smart phone and a bag of gifts to the Dalit bangle maker, Sitara Jatav, whose house she visited last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district.

Congress district president Sandeep Tiwari visited Sitara’s house on Saturday and handed over the gifts from Priyanka.

The gifts included an android smartphone, clothes for her three daughters, a woollen blanket, pressure cooker and some other utensils.

The 35-year-old Sitara was overjoyed to receive the gifts and said that she never expected any leader to send her gifts.

Sitara had shared her difficulties with Priyanka when the latter visited her home in Turkiya village here. Priyanka had shared a cup of tea at Sitara’s home.