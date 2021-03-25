Spread the love



















Priyanka slams Yogi govt on cancellation of VDO recruitment

Lucknow Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government on the cancellation of the recruitment process of village development officers (VDO).

She tweeted that the youth who had appeared for the examination in 2018 and were waiting for the appointment, now face a bleak future.

“They have been getting date after date but no appointment letter. Every new date has been dashing their hopes,” she said.

Priyanka further taunted that while the candidates were looking to a dark future, chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) was away from the state on an election campaign.

It is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has cancelled the examinations held for VDO, village panchayat officers and social welfare officers.