Priyanka tells Congress leaders to spend 20 days in districts



Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday directed all party office bearers to spend 20 days in a district and strengthen the party organisation.

Stressing that building up the party organisation was the primary responsibility of every office-bearer, she asked them to start spending time in districts from January 3.

Addressing the UP Congress executive committee virtually, she underlined the need for strengthening the party structure.

She said that each office bearer would be given charge of one district.

Sources said that the office bearers would be accountable for the organisation in the district allotted to them.

This is probably the first time in recent years that Congress leaders have been asked to spend 20 days in a district and not ‘perform duties’ through remote control.

A party office bearer said that the presence of a UPCC office bearer in a district could work wonders for the party’s morale.

“I do not remember when a Congress leader spent even two days in small districts like Deoria, Mau and Basti – except, of course, when they were contesting elections,” the leader added.