Priyanka to address women’s convention in B’luru today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Bengaluru and address the party’s mega women’s convention at the Palace Grounds on Monday.



Bengaluru: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Bengaluru and address the party’s mega women’s convention at the Palace Grounds on Monday.

The party has erected huge and tall cutouts and banners across Bengaluru to welcome Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders are hoping that they will get the momentum with this convention for women, named as ‘Na Nayaki (I am the leader)’.

More than a lakh women from across the state, representing every gram panchayat will take part in the convention. The event is being organised by the Congress Women’s Wing.

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Women’s Wing President Puspa Amarnath are participating. Former AICC President Sonia Gandhi participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in the state and skipped the Ballary convention.

The Karnataka Congress wants to counter the BJP’s high-profile campaign involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the government as well as party programmes. PM Modi is expected to participate in two more programmes this month and already attended one recently.

The state is seeing hectic political activity ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in less than 80 days. Ruling BJP has already begun campaigning with the announcement of some popular programmes.

The Congress has launched anti-government campaigns and is trying to set the momentum in the state.

The nod of the Union government for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mahadayi and its decision to increase the quota for the SC and STs, declaration of reservation for Vokkaliga and Lingayat community, will play crucial role in the elections and have put the party in a challenging position.

The Congress party wants to galvanise the party workers through Priyanka Gandhi’s event. It wants to further the momentum set during her brother, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress insiders said that there will be a major announcement regarding the manifesto of the party for Karnataka by Priyanka Gandhi.



