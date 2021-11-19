Spread the love



















Priyanka’s Secretary booked for alleged assault



Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, and two other party leaders, Shiv Pandey and Yogesh Kumar Dixit, have been booked for alleged assault and snooping on a house at 7 Mall Avenue in state capital Lucknow.

The FIR was lodged at Hussainganj police station on a complaint by a driver with the estate department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday evening.

The complainant Prashant Singh alleged that Sandeep Singh, Pandey and Dixit were spying on his house at Mall Avenue around midnight on Wednesday.

“I saw them moving suspiciously in my house and when I objected, the trio abused and thrashed me,” he alleged.

The police said the Congress leaders named in the case were holding prime posts in the party and have been booked for criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Zone, Raghvendra Mishra, said an FIR has been registered in the case and probe is underway.

