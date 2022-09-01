Prizes Awarded for Winners in Pothole Photo Contest by Ivan D’Souza-1211 Took Part

Mangaluru: Former MLC Ivan D’Souza had organised a photo competition from August 23 to August 29. The contestants had to send photographs of potholes which had posed risk to lives and as death traps for motorists, especially the two-wheeler riders. Nearly 1211 participants had taken part in the contest. The judges for the contest were Marcel Monterio, Deekshith Attavar, Azeez Kudroli, and Mahesh Kodical who had selected 30 pothole pictures out of the rest, after which they visited the spots and selected three winners.

The prize distribution ceremony of a unique photo contest on the concept ‘Smart City Model Road Potholes 2022 was held in front of Mangaluru City Corporation building. The first place of Rs 5000 cash was bagged by Aayora from Shakthinagar; Shreyas Kamath from Mannagudda won the second place with Rs 3000 and Caren Lobo from Mahakali Padpu won the third place with Rs 2,000 cash prize.

The prizes for the winners were presented by Former MCC Mayor and Corporator Shashidhar Hegde, former corporator Prakash Salian and Sabitha Misquith distributed the prizes. The prize money was sponsored by the District Bus Workers’ Union, Car and Tempo Drivers’ organisation and motorists.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “If you look around the City, you will notice the roads ridden with potholes and dug up pits, posing danger to lives, especially the two-wheeler riders. Due to potholes, many have lost lives and severely injured, still no officials taking any action in fixing these dangerous potholes. In spite of submitting memorandums to the MCC Commissioner and Mayor over the potholes issues, they have turned a blind eye towards the issue”.

“And when PM Modi is visiting the City, many of such potholed roads have been repaired, which shows the double standard of our elected leaders. This also shows that our officials care only for the safety of the VIP’s and not common people. We are happy to note that 1211 contestants took part in the competition which shows the outrage of the public over potholes. No politicians nor officials of MCC< NHAI or MSCL had visited the house of Athish who lost his life avoiding a pothole near Bikarnakatte. If MCC fails to fix the potholes at the earliest, we will stage a protest to gain justice” warned Ivan D’Souza.

James Praveen, Meena Tellis, Ashith Pereira, Wilfy Fernandes, Nazeer Bajal, Hassan Falnir, Gangadhar Yeyyadi, Suresh Mallikatte, Naveen Kankanady, Pradeep Chittaranjan Shetty, Krishna Anchan, Ramananda Poojary, Siddu Poojary, Ganesh Yekkuru, Shashi Poojary Bolar, Dhanraj, Sathish Pengal, among others were present during the prize distribution ceremony.

