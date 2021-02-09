Spread the love



















Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested in UP



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested an alleged ‘pro-Khalistan’ terrorist from Lucknow in a joint operation with the Punjab Police.

The arrest was made on Monday.

According to a statement by the police, the accused identified as Jagdev Singh a.k.a Jagga, resident of Punjab’s Firozpur was allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities.

He was also in touch with Khalistan terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Maltani Singh and others, police said.

However, the Punjab Police will take the accused with them after getting transit remand, the statement added.