Pro Photographer VIVEK GOWDA from Mangaluru Wins Askary Award 2022- He is ONE among the TWO winners, given by Askary Annually

Mangaluru: Photography Competitions are a wonderful way to improve your photography. While photography just for the sake of photography is a lot of fun, sometimes competition can help you raise the bar as a photographer as you know your image will be seen by a discerning group of judges and possibly even displayed along with other winners. Photography competitions come in all shapes and sizes and range from online friendly competitions or assignments through to local competitions in photography clubs through to international photography competitions entered by pro photographers.

VIVEK GOWDA

And here in our hometown, we have a 29-year-old BCA graduate from SDM College-Ujire, Vivek Gowda, a cinematographer, photographer, and entrepreneur, who has received the coveted “ASKARY AWARD 2022′ recognizing his outstanding work in the Fishermen image series. He has been awarded the prestigious medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. He is the ONE among the TWO winners who receive this AWARD Annually.

Askary Awards was instituted in 1997 to encourage photographic talent among young photographers in Karnataka State, India. It also provides insights into photography aspects and recalls memories of photographers who have rendered great service to the art of photography in Karnataka State. The Askary Awards are awarded every year to encourage the youth and promote the art of photography. Photographers below the age of 35 years from the State of Karnataka, India are eligible to apply for the awards.

In addition to the above, in 2021 Vivek Gowda was declared as “Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) Photographer of the Year 2020”, for his photo story of Intha fishermen in Myanmar (Burma). Federation of Indian Photography is India’s esteemed body that recognizes outstanding work in the field of photography. He has awarded the prestigious medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000

Apart from that, he has also received the ‘Best Editor’ award from Hamsa TV in 2017 and has also won many international awards and accolades in different photography contests conducted by various countries. Vivek has bagged AFIP (Artist FIP) distinction from the Federation of Indian Photography(FIP). Vivek’s works represent his dedication towards his passion. Most of his videos and images are intensely dramatic and follow the theme of storytelling.

Vivek Gowda seen with his Dad-Mallesh and Mom-Ms Susheela

Seen with his Wife Ms Shivani Shetty (Gowda) and his 4-year-old Golden Retriever SASHA

He and his partner Sandeep Holla operate a production company named “Blink Films” which is focused on shooting advertisements, feature films, weddings, and filming corporate events. Sandeep Holla is the winner of Better photography Wedding photographer of the year 2020. These two award-winning people behind the camera have a huge fan following already for their unique style and portrayal of human emotions. Vivek Gowda and Sandeep Holla are mentors for Panasonic Lumix cameras.

Upon being asked to share his “clicks of wisdom” for young aspiring photographers Vivek said, “Keep on practicing and always look at others’ works in comparison to where you stand, this will be the force that keeps you going.”

TEAM MANGALOREAN congratulates Vivek Gowda on his BIG achievement.

