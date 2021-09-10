Spread the love



















Pro-terrorist graffiti case: 2 accused released in Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Two accused persons imprisoned on charges of writing pro-terrorist statements on the wall near an apartment in Dakshina Kannada district have been released from the jail, police sources said on Thursday.

Mohammad Sharreq and Sadat Hussain, both residents of Theerthahalli, were granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. Another accused in the case, an engineering student, was granted bail by the Mangaluru sessions court in January.

The accused had reportedly written on the wall near the Bejai apartment in November 2020 that “Do not force us to unite with the Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba to deal with the Sanghis and Manuvaadis”. They had also written “Lashkar Zindabad” on the wall, it was alleged.

The graffiti had created fear among the people in the district following which sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) came down to Mangaluru to investigate the matter.

The accused have told the investigating officers that one Arafath Ali, also from Teerthahalli, had guided them to write the threatening graffiti on the wall to create fear in the minds of the people.

The accused had told the police that Ali gave them the exact words to be written on the wall. The police are yet to arrest Ali.

