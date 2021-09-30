Spread the love



















Probe into K’taka family suicide shows mother killed toddler first

Bengaluru: Post mortem report into the death of five family members, including a 9-month-old, in Bengaluru, has revealed that the toddler was suffocated to death, police sources said on Thursday.

Sindhoorani, the mother suffocated the baby to death before hanging herself, the report said adding that the baby was strangulated with a piece of cloth. Earlier it was said that the baby had starved to death.

On September 17, the horrific incident of the mass suicide came to light. Journalist Shankar’s wife, his two daughters and son were found dead at their residence in Tigalarapalya in the Karnataka capital. Each one was found hanging except the baby.

The bodies were recovered in a decomposed state. Shankar’s two-and-half-year-old grandchild lived with the five dead bodies for five days and was rescued and hospitalised.

Later, the police have recovered death notes from the residence, wherein all family members alleged that their father Shankar’s recklessness, extramarital affairs and ill-treatment were the reason for their death.

The police have recovered three laptops, two iPods and mobiles from the spot and they were retrieving the data to find out more details about the case.

Shankar and his two sons-in-law were being questioned by the Byadarahalli police.

Shankar claimed that his wife and two daughters did not take his advice to lead peaceful life and fought with him. However, the death notes told a different story of his torture. The daughters said that they had nowhere to go as they were harassed by their husbands and not supported by their father. The investigation is underway.

