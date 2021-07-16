Spread the love



















Probe ordered into pro-Pak slogans in SP rally

Agra: A probe has been ordered into a video clip that shows some members in a Samajwadi Party rally raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a protest rally.

The slogans were raised when party leaders and workers were returning after a protest rally against the BJP government on Thursday.

In the video, one man in a red shirt can be heard raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans.

Agra Superintendent of Police Botre Rohan Pramod said that they were apprised of the matter and a probe was underway.

“We are checking the veracity of the video and also trying to identify the person who raised the slogans. Necessary action will be taken after the investigations are complete,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party had organized statewide protests on Thursday against alleged rigging in the recently concluded Panchayat election in the state.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Agra district president Wajid Nisar has alleged that one person raised this slogan to malign the party’s image and he has also filed a written complaint with the police and urged strict legal action against the accused.

The person has been identified as Pankaj Singh, but he has denied the charge saying he only raised slogans of Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party.

“I am a Thakur. Why would I raise Pakistan Zindabad slogans?” he said.

