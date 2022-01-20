Probe reveals senior officers tried to protect cops accused of drug peddling



Bengaluru: The case of two cops deputed for CM’s security at his residence in Bengaluru turning into drug peddlers has taken another twist as the role of senior police officers has come to light in helping the accused get bail from the court.

The case which has caused severe embarrassment to the police department is now being handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), the special wing for more detailed probe, police said on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has handed over the case to the CCB. Meanwhile, more shocking details have emerged from the investigation.

It has been revealed that the cops who turned into drug peddlers were booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) only for consumption of drugs. Shockingly, sources reveal that they were involved in selling ganja near a police station in the city where they were earlier discharging duties. Though a report was filed against them, their files were cleared for deputation at the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The accused police constables Shivakumar and Santhosh were caught red handed while selling drugs near the residence of Chief Minister Bommai on Jan 13. The police department has suspended Ashwath Gowda, the police inspector and sub-inspector Veerabhadraswamy for improper investigations into the case and helping the accused obtain bail. The accused managed to obtain bail within three days of arrest.

The investigating police officers did not file objections to the bail petition by the accused cops. The notices were also issued to DCP South East Division Srinath Mahadev Joshi and DCP VVIP Security Wing Manjunath Babu for failing to identify the activities of subordinates and deputing them to monitor security near the residence of the Chief Minister.

Sources explained that these two cops were faced with allegations of selling ganja near the Koramangala police station in Bengaluru. The police inspector who came to know about the development, had filed the report against them. The higher authorities especially, DCP South East Srinath Mahadev Joshi, turned a blind eye to the report while clearing files at the time of deputing the accused constables to the CM residence duty.