Prof. Chethan Solanki of Solar Man of India felicitated in Mluru during his ‘Energy Swaraj Yathra’

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, recently felicitated Prof. Chethan Solanki, Professor at IIT Mumbai, Solar Man of India and Founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation, during his “Energy Swaraj Yathra” to Mangaluru. Prof. Solanki visited St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and delivered a lecture on the impact of environmental pollution and climate change which will badly affect all the species on the earth.

Prof. Solanki in his lecture said that the environment is already polluted beyond repair and climate also has changed drastically. Every year, climate change has been worsening. National and international efforts to mitigate it are not adequate to deal with the impact of these. Over 80% of the world’s energy requirement is fulfilled through the use of carbon-based fuels like coal, oil and gas. These fuels are made out of carbon and the use of these fuels in the form of petrol, diesel, LPG, cement, materials and products results in CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. These greenhouse gases remain in the atmosphere for 200-300 years and cause the heating of the planet which ultimately causes the change in the climate. As per the World Climate Clock, approximately 6 years are left before the global temperature touches the 1.5 mark. We are left with very less time to work for the sustainability of our future generations. Hence, we are organizing “5 Point Understanding of Climate Change and Corrective Actions”.

About Energy Swaraj Foundation :

Energy Swaraj Foundation was founded by Prof. Chethan Solanki, Professor at IIT, Mumbai. The mission of the foundation is to make each person in our country an Energy Literate person and, for this, they have recently launched the es-pal.org portal. Training will be given to the interested people free of cost which includes the understanding of energy generation, its consumption, its use, misuse and inefficient use, opportunities to conserve energy and the ways of generating clean energy. It helps individuals as well as institutions to achieve 100% solar Atma Nirbharta. It is in parallel with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) numbers 7, 12 and 13 and recently launched mission LiFE by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi.

