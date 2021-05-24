Spread the love



















Prof. (Dr.) Padmanabha Kamath Chosen for Rotary Vandana Award – 2021

Mangaluru: Eminent Consultant Cardiologist and Head of Department of Cardiology K.M.C. Mangaluru Dr Padmanabha Kamath M.D., D.M., has been chosen for the Rotary Annual State Level prestigious “Vandana Award – 2021” revealed by award committee chairman Rtn. Dr Devdas Rai.

The award is jointly instituted by the Rotary Club of Mangalore Central and Rotaract Club of Mangalore City, which will be conferred on Dr Padmanabha Kamath Mangaluru in appreciation of his exemplary achievements in the field of Community Cardiology and in recognition of his rural health care having donated 250 EGG apparatus to the various primary health centres as a part of rural health care in the dist. The award comprises a citation, plaque and memento.

Rotary International District 3181 Governor Rtn MD M Ranganath Bhat will grace the occasion as Chief Guest and will felicitate the Awardee and confer the award in a virtual function to be held on Friday, 28 May.2021 at 6.00 pm at V4 Studio and which will be telecasted live on V4 Channel. President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Central Rtn. Prakash Chandra will preside over the function. President Rotaract Club of Mangalore City Rtr Darryl Steven D’Souza will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Award Committee Chairman Rtn. PDG MPHF Dr Devdas Rai announced that Rotary Club and Rotaract club annually confer their prestigious state-level Vandana Award to the exemplary achievers who have excelled in the field of sports, Journalism literature, Education, Industry, business, Banking, Music, Medical Science, Engineering, Art, Culture and Social Service as a part of their Vocational Service projects.

