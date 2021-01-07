Spread the love



















Prof Gladwin Pamela Fernandes of St Aloysius PU College Awarded PhD by Tumkur University

Mangaluru : St Aloysius Pre-University College Prof Gladwin Pamela Fernandes a Professor at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru has been awarded PhD by Tumkur University in Economics for her thesis “Occupational Choices of Return Migrants in Karnataka-A Study of Dakshina Kannada District”, under the guidance of Dr Vilas M Kardolkar.

Gladwin Pamela Fernandes is daughter of international sportsperson and retired teacher Mrs Gladys Pais and wife of Prof Anup Veigas, a assistant Professor in English Department at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru



