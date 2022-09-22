Prof J N Shetty Memorial Oration at Father Muller Medical College



Mangaluru: The Department of Dermatology, Father Muller Medical College and KDS organized the “Prof. J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration and Karavali Dermatology Society Clinical Meet” on 18th September 2022 at Conference Hall, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

The programme is organized every year to honour the memory of the visionary Late Professor J.N. Shetty was the first Dean and Head of the Dermatology Department of Father Muller Medical College from 1991 to 2000. He is fondly remembered for his services in the field of Leprosy in Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh.

The programme started with a scientific session by Dr Hamanth, Medical Oncologist, Mangalore Institute of Oncology, Mangalore on “Cutaneous lymphoma – an Oncologist’s perspective” The session was chaired by Dr Gatha Upadya and Dr Girish P N.

Following the talk, the inauguration function was held. The programme commenced with an invocation to Lord Almighty followed by the lighting of the lamp by the esteemed dignitaries. Dr Sukumar D, President of J N Shetty Memorial Oration Trust introduced the dignitaries and extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The Inaugural ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. We were honoured with the presence of Dr Sandipan Dhar, Professor & Head, Department of Paediatric Dermatology, Institute of Child Health, Kolkata as chief guest, Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC on the dais during the inaugural ceremony. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered the presidential address.

Dr Sandipan Dhar was felicitated by the dignitaries present on the occasion. The academic session continued with the much-awaited Prof. J. N. Shetty Memorial Oration by Dr Sandipan Dhar. The Oration topic was “Interesting cases in Paediatric Dermatology”. Dr Shruthakirthi D Shenoi and Dr Raghavendra Rao chaired the session.

The oration was followed by a guest lecture by Dr Murlidhar Rajagopalan, Dermatologist, Apollo Hospital Chennai on “Adverse cutaneous drug reactions – the extreme SJS and variants” which was chaired by Dr Nanda Kishore B and Dr Sukumar D.

Interesting cases were presented by Dr Suvidha and Dr Navya Anna Paul, Post Graduates of the Department of Dermatology, FMMC. This session was moderated by Dr Vishal Amin and Dr Tonita Noronha. The programme was attended by staff & PGs of Father Muller Medical College and Karavali Dermatology Society members, HODs & PGs of Medical colleges of Dakshina Kannada & Udupi districts.

Dr Jyothi Jayaraman proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Veril Vaz and Dr Vinolyn D’Souza compered the programme. A total of 125 delegates participated in this scientific event.

