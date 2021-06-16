Spread the love



















Prof Narendra Nayak Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward to Anyone demonstrating Magnetic Power

Mangaluru: It has come to our attention that a lot of attempts are being made to bring in vaccine hesitancy among people and the latest one is that COVID vaccines induce magnetism into the body. Videos of people sticking metallic objects to their bodies have been doing their rounds on social media.

There is no way by which magnetism can be induced into the human body by a vaccine, or by any other means. What happens is that the Moisture on the skin is causing objects to stick by surface tension and this is being claimed as ‘magnetism’. There is no need to go far to check for this. We would like to propose a ten-second test for such claims. Now sanitisers are available everywhere very easily. So, any alcohol-based sanitiser should be applied to any part of the body of the one who claims to have such power and dried with a napkin. Then the one who claims such powers should be asked to stick the object with which they have been showing off this so-called ‘magnetic power’ at the same place. The object will not stick because of the surface tension lowering property of the sanitiser.

The same could be also done with soap solution if the sanitiser liquid is not available. But, it is very necessary to dry the area thoroughly and test for ‘magnetic power’ immediately. If anyone can demonstrate such power under test conditions, I will be glad to hand over an award of Rs 1 lakh, on behalf of our association to anyone who can demonstrate such powers but the tests will be conducted under foolproof conditions observing COVID protocols. An agreement specifying these will be executed before the test will be conducted outlining all the clauses. Anyone claiming to have such powers can contact the undersigned at his cell number 94482 16343.

The Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations strongly condemns these methods of trying to bring in vaccine hesitancy and mislead people.

Narendra Nayak

President, Federation of Indian rationalist Associations

