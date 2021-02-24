Spread the love



















Prof. Narendra Nayak Chosen for Balavikas Academy Honorary Award

Mangaluru : Eminent rationalist and President of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations Prof. Narendra Nayak has been chosen for the prestigious Honorary Award given by the Karnataka State Balavikas Academy. Prof. Nayak has been selected for the award in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards sensitising and awakening young minds through his various programmes and activities.

Prof. Nayak decided to take on full-time anti-superstition activism in 2004 when he heard that a girl had been sacrificed in Gulbarga in Karnataka. He was an assistant professor of biochemistry when he took voluntary retirement on 25 November 2006, after working there for 28 years.

Nayak is the current president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA). He founded the Dakshina Kannada Rationalist Association in 1976 and has been its secretary since then. He also founded an NGO called Aid Without Religion in July 2011. He tours the country conducting workshops to promote scientific temper and showing people how to debunk godmen and frauds. He has conducted over 3000 such demonstrations in India, including some in Australia, Greece, England, Norway, Denmark, Sri Lanka and Nepal.He is also a polyglot who speaks 9 languages fluently, which helps him when he is giving talks in various parts of the country.